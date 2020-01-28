Kyrgyzstan to launch system of citizens’ identification through mobile app

Kyrgyzstan plans to launch Sanarip ID system for reliable electronic identification using a mobile application and a cloud-based digital signature in 2020. The Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov told today.

According to him, the goal of the project is introduction of a pilot identity verification service using cloud authentication technology, its integration into state online services systems. This will create a sufficiently protected ecosystem for provision of electronic services to the country’s population.

«The main advantage for citizens will be a simplified way of confirming their identity when interacting with the authorities. Where a physical visit to a government agency was previously required, services can be provided online using a secure identification method. This will facilitate access to services for residents of remote areas,» Almaz Mambetov said.