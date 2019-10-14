Death of Egor Panshin. Pre-trial check of case started

The police began a pre-trial check after the death of a well-known organizer of festive events and quests Egor Panshin in Bishkek.

As the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency, the fact was registered. The cause of death of the 44-year-old event manager will be found out only after examination.

The preliminary and the main version is suicide. The man was found dead in a tree plantation in Asanbai microdistrict on October 13 at 9.30.

A household power strip tied to a tree with its other end was found on his neck. No bruises and injuries were found on the body.

The police stressed that Egor Panshin had many debts and problems at work. Earlier, his relatives reported that he went jogging and did not return.