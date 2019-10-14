Body of Egor Panshin found in Bishkek

A 44-year-old organizer of festive events and quests Egor Panshin was found dead in tree plantation of Asanbai microdistrict in Bishkek. The capital’s police department confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the investigation is being carried out by an operative group of Oktyabrsky District Police Department. Causes of death are being found out. An initial examination showed no traces of violent death on the body. Necessary examinations were commissioned. The body was transported to the morgue.

According to relatives of Egor Panshin, he went jogging and did not return.

Egor Panshin founded and developed a network of urban adventure, creative and intellectual games in Encounter format in Kyrgyzstan.