TV presenter Andrey Malakhov to teach Kyrgyz journalists

TV presenter of the program Pryamoi Efir on Russia-1 channel Andrey Malakhov met with the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov. Press service of the diplomatic mission in Russia informed 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the TV presenter visited the Embassy and once again apologized to the Kyrgyzstanis for his incorrect statements in Pryamoi Efir program.

Related news Andrey Malakhov apologizes to Kyrgyzstanis in two languages

«Earlier, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation officially applied to the largest media holding VGTRK with a letter regarding the statements of the TV presenter. In the document, we expressed outrage at the words of Andrey Malakhov. The day before, the TV host and representative of VGTRK Petr Fedorov met with the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov and discussed bilateral cooperation in the framework of exchange of experience between VGTRK and the media of the Kyrgyz Republic. Andrey Malakhov once again apologized for the words said during the TV program,» the diplomatic mission said.

The head of the Migrant Support Fund in Moscow Timur Saralaev also told about the visit of the TV presenter to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia on social networking site.

On September 24, during the TV show on Russia-1 TV channel, its host Andrey Malakhov and his guests accused Kyrgyzstani Islambek Akbarov of a contract murder.

A motorcyclist and a taxi, the driver of which was a 22-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, collided in the Russian capital on Frunzenskaya Embankment on July 8. The motorcycle driver passed away.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan also responded to the statements of the TV presenter — a Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic was called on to the ministry.

The TV presenter admitted that he could not imagine that his personal opinion could cause so much indignation among the residents of democratic Kyrgyzstan.