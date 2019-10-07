Bishkek plans to establish twin-city relations with Tbilisi and Yerevan . The mayor of the capital of Kyrgyzstan Aziz Surakmatov said to 24.kg news agency.

«We are in the capital of Georgia at the Tbilisoba City Fest. As a part of an official meeting with the Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, we discussed establishment of twin-city relations between the capitals of the Kyrgyz Republic and Georgia in the matter of mutual respect and trust,» he noted.

Aziz Surakmatov added that the trip made it possible to get acquainted with the Georgian experience in introducing electronic ticketing in public transport, as well as improving the city motor vehicle fleet.

In addition, he met with the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan. He invited colleagues to the Day of Bishkek, celebrated annually on April 29.

Tbilisoba City Fest has been celebrated since 1979. This holiday was not marked only during the most difficult time for Tbilisi and for the country as a whole — from 1989 to 1994. However, the tradition of celebration was resumed later, and now Tbilisi residents know for sure: if Tbilisoba is marked, then everything is fine.

Since 2018, Tbilisoba has been held annually on the first weekend of October, and not at the end of the month, as it was before.