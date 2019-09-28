President of Kyrgyzstan receives 10,126 complaints from citizens

Most often, citizens of Kyrgyzstan complain to the President about the work of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

For the eight months of 2019, the President received 10,126 complaints from citizens.

About 3,375 people complained of the prosecutor’s offices, courts, police, Financial Police, national security and enforcement agencies.

More than 2,000 appeals concerned the executive branch, 1,013 related to the activities of local authorities. Citizens also wrote to the head of state on state awards, citizenship and pardon (355 appeals), defense, border, state and national security and foreign policy issues (240).

«The analysis shows that most of the issues are within the competence of local authorities and do not require direct intervention of the president. But due to the inefficiency of their work, citizens are forced to turn to the head of state,» the Information Policy Department stressed.

At the same time, the number of appeals received this year decreased by 8.8 percent compared to 2018.