Kyrgyzstan’s pavilion at VDNKh - one of the most beautiful

Pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh (Exhibition of Economic Achievements) in Moscow (Russia) is one of the most beautiful. The Head of the Department for Work with CIS countries and External Relations at VDNKh Irina Yaremenko said at the economic conference on investment, trade and economic cooperation within the framework of the Days of Moscow in Kyrgyzstan.

She recalled that the exhibition has recently celebrated its 80th anniversary. There is a pavilion «Kyrgyzstan» in its territory, which is being renovated. «The facade works are almost complete, funds are being raised to complete the interior ones,» she said.

Pavilion in such a place is also an investment opportunity, Irina Yaremenko believes.

«It is honorable to have own object in such a place, you can find many areas for its use,» she said.

According to her, the facade of the pavilion is one of the most beautiful at VDNKh.

«In 2018, the facade project took the second place at the competition of the Department of Cultural Heritage of Moscow, responsible for preserving objects at the exhibition,» she said.

Repairs in Kyrgyzstan pavilion are ongoing for the second year already. Restoration work began in 2017 and continues up to this day.