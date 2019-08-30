13:20
Deadline for payment of vehicle tax extended by one day

Due to the fact that the deadline for payment of vehicle tax is a weekend, it was extended until September 2. Press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The state service reminds that the deadline for payment of tax on residential buildings, apartments (not used for entrepreneurial activity) and land tax (for house and gardening plots) expires on the same day.

The taxes can be paid at cash departments of some banking institutions, through payment terminals, mobile and Internet banking.

For more information, call 1240 or visit www.sti.gov.kg website.
