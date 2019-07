Court of Kant town sentenced kidnapers of Danil Brailkin to seven and a half years in prison. Press service of the Chui Regional Court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The court reportedly sentenced both of the defendants to this prison term.

On April 11, unknown persons grabbed 12-year-old Danil Brailkin on the street, pushed him into a car and drove away. The boy was found in suburbs of Bishkek in a closed garage. It turned out that the criminals kidnapped the child for ransom.