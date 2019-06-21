Adem Show dance group amazes audience at America’s Got Talent

Dance group from Kyrgyzstan Adem Show took part in the qualifying round of the popular America’s Got Talent TV show. The video of the performance was posted on the YouTube channel of the TV show.

Members of the group appeared on stage in the costumes of Mortal Kombat video game characters. The performance made a great impression on the judges and audience: after the performance, they gave the dancers a standing ovation.

«Our inspiration was the American Jabbawockeez dance crew at America’s Got Talent. They inspired us to become dancers, and participation in this competition was our dream,» the Kyrgyz dancers said from the stage.

All four jury members said «yes» to the dance group, allowing them to participate in the next stage of the competition.