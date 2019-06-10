Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wins over 70 percent of votes

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 70 percent of votes during presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The preliminary results of the voting are reported by «Public Opinion.»

As Nur.kz reports, according to the results of the exit poll, the candidate from Nur Otan party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won in the presidential elections with 70.13 percent. Amirzhan Kosanov takes the second place (15.39 percent), Daniya Espayeva — the third (5.32 percent).

Preliminary election results should be summed up on June 10-11. Registration of the president elect will take place no later than on June 16.

At least 77 percent of the total number of voters included in the lists received ballot papers.