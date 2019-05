Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted in relation to the ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reportedly registered relevant information in the Single Register of Misdemeanors and Crimes under the article «Illegal enrichment.»

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, at a meeting with the head of the financial police Bakir Tairov raised the issue of checking the property of the former deputy head of the Customs Service. He instructed to speed up the process of checking his property.