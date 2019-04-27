At least 16,814 low-income families registered in Bishkek

At least 16,814 low-income families, or 39,910 people, registered with the social development agencies in Bishkek. Head of the Social Development Department, Aida Ryspaeva, stated at a board meeting at the Bishkek City Administration.

According to her, targeted assistance was provided to 73,900 people in 2018.

«Since the beginning of 2019, at least 3,797 citizens received one-time financial assistance, 372 children were provided with free dairy food, and 205 single pensioners received free hot meals,» Aida Ryspaeva said.