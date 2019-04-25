Kyrgyzstanis participate in laying wreaths at Mother Motherland monument

Delegation from Kyrgyzstan took part in the ceremony of laying wreaths at Mother Motherland monument at Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg (Russia).

The sculpture depicts a grieving woman, mother, wife. Her face is turned to the brotherly graves. The garland of oak leaves in the hands of the woman is a symbol of eternity.

Then a solemn laying out of an alley and a memorial stone «Great Victory Gained by Unity» took place in the park of Menshikovsky Prospect. Delegates from the countries participating in the forum planted 17 trees. The President of the National Academy of Sciences, Professor Murat Dzhumantaev attended the ceremony from Kyrgyzstan.

«Laying of the memorial stone on the alley is the gratitude of today’s generations to the residents of Leningrad and courageous war veterans for centuries. This is a reminder that the peoples of our countries are eternally grateful to their defenders,» the organizers said.

Today, St. Petersburg hosts the 9th International Winners Forum «Great Victory Gained by Unity», dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade.

The forum is attended by nearly 300 delegates from countries of the former Soviet Union: veterans of the Great Patriotic War, residents of besieged Leningrad and their descendants; government representatives; leaders of public organizations and search movements; historians; representatives of the creative intelligentsia and the media.