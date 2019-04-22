Sooronbai Jeenbekov opens hospital in Osh city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov today, on April 22, attended the opening of the Osh City Clinical Hospital. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the state set a goal to increase the number of modern schools and hospitals in the regions.

«Today we are opening a new modern complex of the Osh City Clinical Hospital. It provides citizens with a wide range of high-quality medical services,» he said.

The head of state added that the construction of the hospital and its equipping were implemented with the support of China.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminded that he would soon take part in an international forum within the framework of One Belt, One Road initiative in Beijing, the Chinese President Xi Jinping was expected to visit Kyrgyzstan in June, who would later take part in the SCO summit in Bishkek. He stressed that the Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation would continue in the interests of both parties.

«The state also allocates sufficient funds for health care. This year, the budget allocated 19.6 billion soms. Such modern clinics should be in all regions of the country,» said the president.

«In recent years, One Belt, One Road initiative has opened a new page of the Kyrgyz-Chinese partnership. Together, we have implemented a number of large projects in the field of energy, road infrastructure and healthcare,» Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the PRC to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen said.