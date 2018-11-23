09:36
New Year tree being put up in Bishkek

A New Year tree is being put up in Bishkek on the central Ala-Too square.

Mayor’s office noted that the installation of a metal frame was underway.

«The New Year tree will be 25 meters high and have a diameter of 12 meters. The frame is the one from the previous years. New Year’s toys are being checked,» Public Adviser on the Information Policy of the Mayor of Bishkek, Gulya Almambetova, told.

According to her, the Bishkek City Administration decided to minimize the expenses on New Year’s decoration of the city at the expense of the resources of Tazalyk and Bishkeksvet. «But we will create a holiday mood,» she added.

The adviser told that Bisgkekglavarkhitektura was entrusted with development of a design for the country’s main New Year tree this year.
