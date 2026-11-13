North–South road to become year-round route in 2029

The North–South road will remain open only during the summer until the end of 2028, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Soltobaev told 24.kg news agency. He was responding to questions about the reasons for delays in opening the road and the project’s final cost to the state.

“The North–South alternative road consists of several sections: Phase One, Phase Two and Phase Three. Around $900 million has been attracted for the project in total. Construction of the final tunnel was completed at the end of 2024. We did not use the road in 2025, but in 2026 we opened it to traffic during the summer. The reason is that there are dangerous avalanche-prone sections in winter,” the minister said.

According to him, hazardous sections prone to rockfalls and snow avalanches are located between Aral and Kazarman, as well as between Kazarman and Jalal-Abad.

The minister said that work is currently underway, funded by the national budget, to build retaining walls, avalanche protection galleries and snow barriers.

“We have identified the most dangerous sections as a priority, but there are other risk areas as well. We have now completed the feasibility study. The president has instructed us to complete construction of these protective structures,” Soltobaev added.

He said the work is expected to be completed by the end of 2028, and the road should become accessible to traffic year-round from 2029. Until then, it will remain open only during the summer.

Construction of the alternative road officially began in April 2014. At the time, the authorities said the project would be completed by 2018. A loan was taken out to finance the road, whose total cost was then estimated at $800 million.