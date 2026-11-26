The novel The Flood (Topon in Kyrgyz) by Kyrgyz writer Sultan Raev, translated into Hungarian, has reached the final of Hungary’s prestigious Book of the Year literary award. The work has been shortlisted in the Foreign Fiction category.

More than 50 writers from around the world are taking part in the competition. The winners will be determined by a public vote.

The novel was translated into Hungarian by renowned literary translator József Goretity. His work has given Hungarian readers an opportunity to discover one of the most profound and philosophically rich works of contemporary Kyrgyz literature.

The novel tells the story of four people who survive the destruction of civilization.

“Through the lives of his characters, the writer raises universal questions: Can humanity start over? Is it possible to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past? What truly remains after the destruction of civilization? This universality makes the novel relevant to readers from different countries and cultures. In Raev’s fictional world, the flood is not merely a natural disaster but also a metaphor for moral crisis, historical responsibility and concern for humanity’s future,” the announcement reads.

The Hungarian edition also includes Raev’s works Kasaba and The Boy Holding the Sun in His Hands.

In Kasaba, the story of a wolf explores themes of life and death, friendship, love and humanity’s relationship with nature. In The Boy Holding the Sun in His Hands, the author examines the conflict between social expectations and traditional values, as well as the search for a harmonious world order. According to the book description, despite their different plots, the works share a common concern for humanity’s future.

The novel’s place in the final of Hungary’s Book of the Year competition and the growing interest in Raev’s work in Europe point to the writer’s international recognition and increasing attention to contemporary Kyrgyz prose.

“Perhaps this is precisely the special strength of Sultan Raev’s work: by telling the story of an entire world’s destruction through the lives of four people, the writer is actually addressing all of humanity. The novel encourages readers to reflect on the fragility of civilization and whether humanity is capable of learning from its own history,” critics note.

The Flood has previously received international recognition. In 2017, it won the Grand Prix at a literary competition in Stockholm. In 2019, Sultan Raev received the Henryk Sienkiewicz Literary Award for the novel.