The Grey-Maned, a book by Kyrgyz writer Sultan Raev, has been published in Mongolian. The edition was released in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

The translation will give local readers an opportunity to discover contemporary Kyrgyz literature and the work of one of the prominent representatives of the country’s literary tradition.

Sultan Raev’s works have already been translated into more than 20 languages, helping bring Kyrgyz literature to international audiences.

Previously, works by renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov were also published in Mongolian. The Grey-Maned is Sultan Raev’s first book published in the Mongolian language and has already attracted interest among Mongolian readers.