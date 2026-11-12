Around 70 percent of books published in Kyrgyzstan are in Kyrgyz

A total of 1,350 book titles, with a combined print run of 927,000 copies, were published in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, the National Statistical Committee reported.

According to the agency, around 70 percent of the publications were issued in the Kyrgyz language.

The types of literature published in the country were also discussed in parliament. MP Saltanat Amanova said that religious literature accounts for 60 to 70 percent of all books published in Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy is drafting a program for the development of the publishing industry through 2030.