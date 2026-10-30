Kyrgyzstan to develop program for publishing school textbooks for 2027–2030

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Mamatkanov instructed officials to speed up the development of a state program for the publication of school textbooks and teaching-learning materials for the 2027–2030. The Cabinet of Ministers announced.

He chaired an off-site meeting where participants reviewed a draft action plan for the program, textbook quality issues and ways to improve the system for evaluating educational materials.

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An automated information system Expert was presented at the meeting. It is designed to engage specialists in the review of textbooks.

Mamatkanov stressed the need to digitalize the entire process, from placing textbook orders to their publication, distribution and delivery to schools.

He instructed officials to form expert groups and strengthen the accountability of specialists involved in evaluating educational materials.

Earlier, Ulan Mamatkanov said that around 38 million copies of textbooks and teaching materials need to be published under the state program for 2027–2030.