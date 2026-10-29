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Restrictions on Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road due to rockfall prevention works

15:37, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Hazardous rock removal works will be carried out from November 2 to 6 in Boom Gorge, at kilometer 132 of Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road.

The works are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During this period, traffic will be partially restricted, with vehicles allowed to pass in one lane.

If more than 30–40 vehicles accumulate, the works will be temporarily suspended to allow traffic to pass.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise urges motorists to plan their routes in advance.

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