Intersection of Gandhi and Akhunbaev Streets to be closed for four days

Traffic at the intersection of Mahatma Gandhi Street (formerly Muromskaya Street) and Akhunbaev Street in Bishkek will be temporarily restricted from November 14 to 17, the City Hall reported.

According to city authorities, water pipes will be laid at the site, along with other construction and installation work.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and use alternative roads where possible.

Drivers and residents are asked to take the temporary restrictions into account.