Heavy vehicle traffic restricted on Too-Ashuu Pass due to snowfall

Snowfall and precipitation have prompted road maintenance crews to clear snow and apply anti-icing materials on most affected road sections across Kyrgyzstan. Heavy trucks have been temporarily restricted from using the Too-Ashuu Pass. The Ministry of Transport and Communications reported on November 11.

On Bishkek–Osh road, snow removal and the application of a sand-salt mixture are underway along sections between kilometers 114 and 138 and between kilometers 198 and 209. The road remains open to traffic.

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Restrictions on all types of heavy trucks at Too-Ashuu Pass have been in effect since 6 a.m. on November 11. The measure was introduced due to weather conditions and applies to traffic approaching from the Sosnovka post.

Snowfall has also been reported at Otmok Pass, where road crews are clearing the roadway. The road remains open. However, a temporary restriction on all types of heavy trucks has been introduced on the Suusamyr–Talas–Taraz road. It applies from Alim truck parking area at the 60th kilometer.

It is raining in the Boom Gorge, but the roads are clear and traffic remains unrestricted.

Road maintenance crews continue to monitor road conditions around the clock and carry out the necessary work to ensure traffic safety.

The Ministry of Transport urges drivers to take weather conditions into account, observe traffic regulations, reduce speed and comply with temporary restrictions.