Road in Naryn region closed until spring due to avalanche risk

A section of Naryn—Oruk-Tam road in Naryn region was closed to traffic on November 12. The restriction will remain in place until spring 2027.

According to the office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Naryn region, traffic has been suspended along the section between kilometer 50, near the village of Eki-Naryn, and kilometer 75, in Kapchygai area.

The closure is due to expected deterioration in road conditions during the winter and a high risk of avalanches.

The authorities noted that driving along this section becomes dangerous during the cold season. The temporary closure was introduced to prevent potential emergencies and ensure public safety.

The closed section is 25 kilometers long.

Traffic is expected to resume in spring 2027. The exact reopening date will depend on weather conditions, the state of the road surface and the level of avalanche risk.

Drivers are advised to take the restrictions into account when planning their trips.