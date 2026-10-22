Part of Bishkek to be left without gas for 24 hours

Gas supply will be temporarily suspended in part of Bishkek from October 22 to 23 due to repairs to an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline, Bishkekgaz reported.

The gas outage will affect the following areas:

Alamedin village, the Big Chu Canal, the Upper At-Bashy Canal, Dachny Lane, Almaty Street, Gidrostroitelnaya Street, Aul Street, Kurmanaliev Street, Pervomaiskaya Street, Logvinenko Street, Kirgizskaya Street, the bypass road, the Ala-Archa River area, Bukhara Street, Zavodskoy Lane, Kollektivnaya Street, Kyrk Choro Street, Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village, Krasny Stroitel, Kaiyndy, Ene-Sai, Keramicheskaya, Chalbay, Ak-Tilek-1 and Ak-Tilek-2 residential areas.

The outage will also affect Shoro, Shyn-Line and Kulikovsky Cake industrial enterprises, Santekh Zagotovok plant and 211 Elebesov Street, where the City Tuberculosis Hospital is located.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and urges consumers to switch to alternative energy sources for the duration of the gas outage.