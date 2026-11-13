Kyrgyzneftegaz discovers high-output gas source in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC discovered a new gas source at Mailuu-Suu-4 site in Jalal-Abad region, the company reported.
The gas was obtained from well No. 1181, which has a daily output of more than 40,000 cubic meters.
According to Samsaaly Chetimbaev, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz, the company has not recorded a gas source with such a production capacity in the past 10–15 years.
He noted that Kochkor-Ata town consumes around 40,000 cubic meters of gas per day. This means the output from the new well is comparable to the daily needs of the entire town.
The company expects the new source to make it possible to fully supply natural gas not only to Kochkor-Ata but also to residents of nearby villages.
According to the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan produced 27.3 million cubic meters of gas in 2025, down 3.2 percent from the previous year. Production totaled 28.2 million cubic meters in 2024.
If the well maintains its output at 40,000 cubic meters per day, it could produce around 14.6 million cubic meters annually. This would be equivalent to approximately half of the country’s total gas production in 2025.