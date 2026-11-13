Kyrgyzneftegaz discovers high-output gas source in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC discovered a new gas source at Mailuu-Suu-4 site in Jalal-Abad region, the company reported.

The gas was obtained from well No. 1181, which has a daily output of more than 40,000 cubic meters.

According to Samsaaly Chetimbaev, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz, the company has not recorded a gas source with such a production capacity in the past 10–15 years.

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He noted that Kochkor-Ata town consumes around 40,000 cubic meters of gas per day. This means the output from the new well is comparable to the daily needs of the entire town.

The company expects the new source to make it possible to fully supply natural gas not only to Kochkor-Ata but also to residents of nearby villages.