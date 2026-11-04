Sadyr Japarov says Kyrgyzstan could bring gas system back under state control

President Sadyr Japarov said Kyrgyzstan could bring its gas system back under state control if Russian company Gazprom fails to meet its commitments to expand gas supply across the country. He made the remarks during a meeting with residents of Aitmatov and Manas districts in Talas region.

According to the president, Kyrgyzstan's gas system was sold to the Russian company in 2013 for a symbolic $1. The agreement is reportedly in effect until 2039.

"We are no longer the owners of our own gas system. Gazprom owns it. Remember, in 2013 we sold it for $1, saying that we needed natural gas, not Kyrgyzgaz? That is why we cannot independently carry out gas infrastructure development across Kyrgyzstan. All issues have to be coordinated with Gazprom,” Japarov said.

The president recalled that the agreement signed at the time of the sale required the Russian company to finance gas infrastructure expansion across the entire country.

He said he had been raising the issue of fulfilling these commitments with Gazprom over the past two to three years.

"I tell them: if you do not fulfill your obligations, I will take back the system, as we did with Kumtor, and carry out gas infrastructure development myself,” the head of state said.