Kyrgyzstan to suspend connection of new residential ares to gas for two years

Kyrgyzstan does not plan to connect new residential areas and villages to the gas network in 2027–2028. Arzymat Aldayarov, deputy director general of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan, told in Parliament.

He cited two main reasons for the suspension.

First, a major trunk gas pipeline is under construction in Kazakhstan, with completion expected in 2028.

Second, Malovodnoye gas distribution station in the southwestern part of Bishkek is being reconstructed. Following modernization, its capacity is expected to increase from 10,000 to 80,000 cubic meters of gas per hour.

« All investment funds in 2027–2028 will be allocated to this reconstruction. Arzymat Aldayarov

Meanwhile, construction of gas pipelines in the village of Novopokrovka was completed in 2026, and gas supplies have already begun.

According to Energy Ministry data for this year, Kyrgyzstan's gas supply rate stands at 44 percent, with 462,000 consumers connected to the gas network.

More than 70 kilometers of gas pipelines have been built since the beginning of the year, providing gas to 13,000 more consumers. Annual gas consumption is expected to reach 570 million cubic meters.