Young Kyrgyz athlete Mukhammedali Yrysdolotov won a bronze medal at an international judo tournament.

A trainee of the Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Combat Sports, he won a bronze medal at the Saber Tashkent Grand Prix Cadets 2026 international tournament, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The athlete competed in the under-90 kg weight category. In his first bout, he defeated Uzbekistan’s Dovudnazar Muradov, but he was subsequently defeated by Russia’s Arseniy Shirkanov.

In his following matches, Mukhammedali Yrysdolotov went on to defeat Canada’s Emelyan Sokolov and Georgia’s Mate Tamazashvili, winning the tournament’s bronze medal.

Approximately 250 young judokas from 19 countries took part in the competition.