Kyrgyz judoka Daniyar Melisov won a gold medal at the World Junior Judo Championships, which are being held in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent.

The tournament is open to athletes aged 21 and under. Melisov competed in the under-90kg weight category, starting from the round of 1/32.

He secured five consecutive victories over opponents from Lithuania, Italy, Ukraine, Egypt and Georgia to reach the final.

In the decisive bout, Melisov faced Emir Selim Ari from Turkey. The Kyrgyz judoka won, claiming the world title.

In May, Melisov also won gold at the Asian Cup (U20), which was held in Tashkent.