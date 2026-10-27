Kyrgyz judoka wins bronze at International Tournament in Dushanbe

Kyrgyz judoka Fadil Ismagombetov won a bronze medal at the Dushanbe Grand Prix 2026 in the under-100kg weight category, the National Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The competition for athletes under 21 was held in the Tajikistan’s capital on October 24–25.

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The tournament, held under the auspices of the International Judo Federation (IJF), brought together 227 athletes from 19 countries.

Vladimir Dosyak from Russia won gold in the under-100kg category, while Nikoloz Zaalishvili from Georgia won silver. The second bronze medal went to Davud Namazli from Azerbaijan.