Kyrgyz judoka Aisha Kiyalbekova wins bronze at Youth Olympic Games

Kyrgyz judoka Aisha Kiyalbekova won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, the country's Judo Federation reported.

According to the federation, Kiialbekova competed in the women's 63kg weight category.

The 16-year-old Kyrgyzstani defeated her South Korean opponent by ippon in her opening bout but lost to a German judoka in the semifinal.

In the bronze medal bout, Kiyalbekova defeated her opponent from Tunisia.

The medal is Kyrgyzstan's first at these Games.