Kyrgyz judoka Aisha Kiyalbekova wins bronze at Youth Olympic Games
Kyrgyz judoka Aisha Kiyalbekova won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, the country's Judo Federation reported.
According to the federation, Kiialbekova competed in the women's 63kg weight category.
The 16-year-old Kyrgyzstani defeated her South Korean opponent by ippon in her opening bout but lost to a German judoka in the semifinal.
In the bronze medal bout, Kiyalbekova defeated her opponent from Tunisia.
The medal is Kyrgyzstan's first at these Games.