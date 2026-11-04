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Kyrgyz judoka Aisha Kiyalbekova wins bronze at Youth Olympic Games

09:23, 04 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyz judoka Aisha Kiyalbekova won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, the country's Judo Federation reported.

According to the federation, Kiialbekova competed in the women's 63kg weight category.

The 16-year-old Kyrgyzstani defeated her South Korean opponent by ippon in her opening bout but lost to a German judoka in the semifinal.

In the bronze medal bout, Kiyalbekova defeated her opponent from Tunisia.

The medal is Kyrgyzstan's first at these Games.

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