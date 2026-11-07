Industrial park for energy-intensive low-carbon industries to be built in Naryn

A regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Kasymaliev said the agenda included issues related to investment policy and the implementation of major projects.

The first item considered and approved was a draft resolution amending the regulation on the selection of national investment projects and projects of state significance.

The amendments are aimed at facilitating the implementation of strategically important projects in the field of subsoil use, expanding opportunities for state support measures, and improving procedures for selecting and supporting national investment projects and projects of state significance.

Amendments were also made to the Cabinet resolution approving regulations governing the Bishkek, Karakol, Leilek, Maimak and Naryn free economic zones. The changes are intended to create favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment and promoting regional development.

The Cabinet also adopted an order on the implementation of an investment project to construct and operate an industrial park for energy-intensive low-carbon industries in Naryn region.

Kasymaliev stressed that the decisions must be clear to investors and economically justified for the state, while procedures for payments, reporting and oversight must be clearly regulated.

He instructed officials to ensure thorough review of every draft regulatory legal act submitted to the Presidential Administration and issued a number of related directives.