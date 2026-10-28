Phytosanitary laboratory to be built in Bishkek to access international markets

Kyrgyzstan plans to begin construction of a large, modern phytosanitary laboratory in 2027. Tilek Tabaldiev, head of the Veterinary and Sanitary Safety Department at the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, Chinese specialists visited Kyrgyzstan this year, inspected the site and presented a model of the planned laboratory. The Chinese side is currently carrying out internal procedures related to the tender and coordinating certain issues required to implement the agreement.

"A plot of land measuring more than one hectare has been allocated and prepared for construction on Frunze Street. Why is a new laboratory needed? The existing veterinary and phytosanitary laboratories were built back in Soviet times. Their size, capacity and technical capabilities do not allow for the installation of modern equipment or the expansion of their accreditation scope.

Furthermore, as cities have expanded, the existing laboratories have ended up practically in city centers. We are now trying to relocate them outside urban areas. The new building will be constructed in accordance with modern requirements to help us enter international markets and meet Chinese standards, which are somewhat stricter than those of some international organizations,” Tabaldiev said.

He added that the new laboratory will cover two areas: veterinary and phytosanitary testing. Its laboratory units will include departments specializing in animal diseases and food safety.