Investment has been secured to develop the Markay coal deposit in Jalal-Abad region and expand its production capacity, Kyrgyzkomur OJSC reported.

The project aims to develop the coal mining industry, provide local residents with affordable coal and strengthen the region’s energy potential.

The investment will make it possible to resume operations at the deposit, increase coal production and expand delivery capacity to consumers.

Work is currently underway at the site, with workers having reached the coal seam. Coal sales to the public will begin after a conveyor belt is installed and commissioned.

The main objective is to ensure that local residents have access to quality coal at affordable prices.