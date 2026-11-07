Paper textbooks will be replaced with tablets in Kyrgyzstan — Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyzstan plans to switch to electronic textbooks within the next five to six years. President Sadyr Japarov announced this during a meeting with residents of Alamedin district.

The issue was raised by a local woman who complained that children have to carry heavy schoolbags and suffer from back and neck pain. She also criticized the content of some textbooks.

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva responded that the weight, quality and content of textbooks are checked for compliance with state standards. The books undergo scientific and pedagogical, anti-discrimination, gender and environmental assessments, as well as pilot testing.

According to the minister, following complaints from parents, primary school textbooks were divided into two parts, covering the first and second semesters.

She explained that textbooks developed under the new curriculum are designed to help children develop practical skills rather than simply memorize information.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva added that textbooks are intended to be used for five years. Japarov said he would seek to provide schoolchildren with tablets containing all their textbooks. He noted that purchasing tablets would be more expensive, but they would last longer.