Kyrgyzstan and France held consultations in Bishkek on issues on the UN Security Council agenda. The talks were attended by the heads of relevant departments of the two countries’ Foreign Ministries, the press service of Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The sides discussed key aspects of the Council’s work and exchanged views on current international issues in the context of Kyrgyzstan’s preparations for its upcoming membership of the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue constructive and substantive cooperation within the United Nations.

Kyrgyzstan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the first time in its history. The country will serve on one of the UN’s principal bodies in 2027–2028.

The vote took place on June 3 at a UN General Assembly meeting in New York. Kyrgyzstan received 142 votes, while the Philippines, which was competing for the seat, received 49.