Kyrgyzstan and France may establish cultural centers in each other’s countries to promote humanitarian ties, raise awareness of their national cultures and strengthen bilateral cooperation. The relevant agreement was submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for ratification and approved in all three readings.

The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the French government was signed in Paris on April 16, 2026. The document was prepared in implementation of arrangements reached during President Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to France on November 9–10, 2023.

Ratification of the agreement will provide a legal framework for the official opening and operation of cultural institutions, as well as their regional branches, in both countries.

Under the agreement, the cultural centers will promote the history, culture, arts, scientific achievements and economic potential of Kyrgyzstan and France. It also provides for cooperation in education, science, technology, information, sports and tourism.

The two sides will be able to establish non-profit cultural and educational organizations, organize language courses, and exchange educational resources and specialists.

The cultural centers are expected to expand contacts between citizens, students, young people, and academic and creative communities in both countries.