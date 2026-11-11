Foreign Minister outlines Kyrgyzstan's priorities at UN Security Council

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in an international forum on collective security and addressed a plenary session “Collective Security in a Multipolar World.”

He stressed the importance of strengthening mutual trust amid the emergence of a multipolar world order. According to the Foreign Minister, multipolarity should not lead to increased confrontation but should instead contribute to a fairer and more balanced system of international relations based on the UN Charter and international law.

“In the context of Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming membership in the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, the minister outlined the country’s key priorities, focusing on the peaceful settlement of conflicts, the development of multilateral dialogue and the strengthening of preventive diplomacy mechanisms,” the ministry’s press service said.

Kulubaev also highlighted challenges related to climate change, melting glaciers and water shortages.

He informed forum participants that the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, would be held in the Kyrgyz capital on October 21–23, 2027, and invited them to take an active part in the event.