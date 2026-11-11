USD87.45EUR98.36RUB1.06
24.kg

Foreign Minister outlines Kyrgyzstan's priorities at UN Security Council

09:58, 11 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in an international forum on collective security and addressed a plenary session “Collective Security in a Multipolar World.”

He stressed the importance of strengthening mutual trust amid the emergence of a multipolar world order. According to the Foreign Minister, multipolarity should not lead to increased confrontation but should instead contribute to a fairer and more balanced system of international relations based on the UN Charter and international law.

“In the context of Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming membership in the UN Security Council for 2027–2028, the minister outlined the country’s key priorities, focusing on the peaceful settlement of conflicts, the development of multilateral dialogue and the strengthening of preventive diplomacy mechanisms,” the ministry’s press service said.

Kulubaev also highlighted challenges related to climate change, melting glaciers and water shortages.

He informed forum participants that the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, would be held in the Kyrgyz capital on October 21–23, 2027, and invited them to take an active part in the event.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18