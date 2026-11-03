Mass brawl breaks out at Bishkek cafe

A mass brawl broke out at a cafe in Bishkek in the early hours of November 1.

At approximately 3:28 a.m., police received a report via the 102 service about a fight at Sky Baku cafe, located on the fifth floor of Eurasia shopping mall.

According to the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, police officers arrived at the scene and established that a dispute between guests of the establishment had escalated into a fight.

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The incident was registered and a pre-investigation inquiry has been launched.

All those involved were identified and taken to the district police department. Administrative reports were drawn up against them under Article 126 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offences. They were placed in the temporary detention facility at the district police department.

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The Main Department of Internal Affairs reminds that any violations of public order and generally accepted standards of conduct are unacceptable. Those involved in unlawful acts will be held accountable in accordance with legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.