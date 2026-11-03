ARVI cases in Kyrgyzstan rise by nearly 7 percent in one week

A total of 10,432 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan between October 24 and 31, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the department, the number of cases increased by 6.9 percent compared with the previous week and was 1.5 times higher than during the same period in 2025.

Children under 14 account for 68.1 percent of all reported cases, or approximately 7,100 infections.

Laboratory monitoring shows that respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the country. Rhinoviruses are the most prevalent, accounting for 47.6 percent of detected pathogens. They are followed by parainfluenza viruses (21.5 percent), adenoviruses (13.8 percent), seasonal coronaviruses (10.2 percent), bocaviruses (6.1 percent) and respiratory syncytial virus (0.8 percent).

Influenza vaccination is ongoing across Kyrgyzstan.

Health officials urge the public to follow preventive measures: