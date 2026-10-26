Acute respiratory infections and influenza cases rise in Kyrgyzstan

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza is increasing in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Health Minister and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Gulbara Ishenapysova said at a meeting of the Committee on Labor, Healthcare, Women’s Affairs and Social Issues of the Parliament.

According to her, cases rose by 15.7 percent in the 43rd week of the year, from October 19 to 25, compared with the previous week.

Children under the age of 14 account for nearly 69 percent of all cases.

"Kyrgyzstan has 2,374 schools, including 242 private institutions, with more than 1.5 million children enrolled. Attendance at schools and kindergartens is currently being monitored. During the 43rd week, an average of 3.4 percent of schoolchildren and 6.7 percent of kindergarten children were absent,” Ishenapysova said.

Decisions to switch to online lessons are made locally, depending on the number of children absent due to illness.

A school or individual class is transferred to online learning if 25 percent or more of students are absent due to ARVI or influenza.

Gulbara Ishenapysova added that influenza A strains H3N2 and H1N1, influenza B and COVID-19 are expected to be detected during the current season. Rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, human metapneumovirus, parainfluenza viruses types I–IV and adenovirus are also circulating.