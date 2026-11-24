A total of 13,386 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan during the week (November 16–22). The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the number of cases increased by 17 percent compared with the previous week.

Children under the age of 14 accounted for 67.1 percent of all reported cases.

Rhinoviruses, parainfluenza viruses, adenoviruses, seasonal coronavirus and other respiratory viruses are currently the most prevalent.

The Ministry of Health has purchased 163,700 doses of influenza vaccine. Free vaccination for people in high-risk groups is ongoing at Family Medicine Centers.

Those wishing to get vaccinated for a fee can do so at 12 private medical facilities in Bishkek. The cost ranges from 450 to 1,100 soms per dose.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to get vaccinated against influenza in a timely manner, follow preventive measures and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.