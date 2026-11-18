A total of 11,439 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan from November 9 to 15. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the number of cases increased by 5 percent compared to the previous week.

Children under the age of 14 accounted for 67.9 percent of all cases, or approximately 7,700 infections.

Incidence rates were above the national average in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Naryn, Issyk-Kul and Chui regions.

Laboratory monitoring data indicate that several respiratory viruses are circulating in the country. Rhinoviruses account for the largest share of identified pathogens at 47.6 percent, followed by parainfluenza viruses (21.5 percent), adenoviruses (13.8 percent), seasonal coronaviruses (10.2 percent) and other viruses.

Cases of influenza A (H1N1) and COVID-19 are also being reported.

Medical workers recommend to follow these preventive measures: