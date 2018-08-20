11:50
USD 69.46
EUR 79.16
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyz wrestler Magomed Musaev wins first medal at Asian Games

The wrestler Magomed Musaev brought the first medal to Kyrgyzstan at the summer Asian Games taking place in Indonesia. The official website of the Games reports.

A free-style wrestling tournament began at the Asian Games. Kyrgyzstanis Almaz Smanbekov (57 kg), Alibek Osmonov (65 kg) and Aligadzhi Hamidgadzhiev (86 kg) did not get into the top three wrestlers in their weight categories.

In 1/8 finals, Magomed Musaev (97 kg) defeated Ziyamukhammet Saparov (Turkmenistan), then was better than Nurakhmad Ahmadi (Afghanistan) and Dzhegang Kim (South Korea). In a decisive fight, the representative of the Kyrgyz Republic lost to Alireza Karimimachiani (Iran). As a result, he won silver medal.

Magomed Musaev also became a silver medalist at the Asian Games 2014. Then he also lost to another Iranian.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis take part in opening ceremony of Asian Games
Kyrgyz national football team plays draw at Asian Games
Kyrgyzstanis to perform in 28 sports at Asian Games
Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at Asian MMA Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins silver medal at International Wrestling Tournament
Sumo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Asian Championship
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at tournament in Turkey
Two Kyrgyzstanis become Asian wrestling champions
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals at Asian Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at International Wrestling Tournament
Popular
New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies New law to allow returning illegal money to Kyrgyzstan from offshore companies
Aziz Surakmatov appoints acting First Vice Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov appoints acting First Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village Wool processing workshop opened in Sary-Kamysh village
Five Kyrgyzstanis to be deported from Moscow for violation of stay terms Five Kyrgyzstanis to be deported from Moscow for violation of stay terms