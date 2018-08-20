Kyrgyz wrestler Magomed Musaev wins first medal at Asian Games

The wrestler Magomed Musaev brought the first medal to Kyrgyzstan at the summer Asian Games taking place in Indonesia. The official website of the Games reports.

A free-style wrestling tournament began at the Asian Games. Kyrgyzstanis Almaz Smanbekov (57 kg), Alibek Osmonov (65 kg) and Aligadzhi Hamidgadzhiev (86 kg) did not get into the top three wrestlers in their weight categories.

In 1/8 finals, Magomed Musaev (97 kg) defeated Ziyamukhammet Saparov (Turkmenistan), then was better than Nurakhmad Ahmadi (Afghanistan) and Dzhegang Kim (South Korea). In a decisive fight, the representative of the Kyrgyz Republic lost to Alireza Karimimachiani (Iran). As a result, he won silver medal.

Magomed Musaev also became a silver medalist at the Asian Games 2014. Then he also lost to another Iranian.