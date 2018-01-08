03:39
+3
USD 68.90
EUR 82.60
RUB 1.21
English

Full Gold Mining Company explains dismissal of 400 workers

Vice President of Full Gold Mining, which is developing Ishtamberdy gold deposit in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic, explained why the company fired 400 employees. He told this at a meeting with the head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Ulanbek Ryskulov.

According to him, it is incorrect to say that the company refused to extend employment contracts. The term of their validity expired on December 31, 2017, and some items in new ones have changed. The company and employees could not agree on some of them.

«We continue the negotiations. Our company has been suffering losses since it began to work. We invested $ 200 million in the deposit. At least 958 million soms have been spent on the payment of wages. Workers are very expensive, so we decided to change the terms of the contract. We ask for help to survive a difficult period together. The funds invested have not yet paid off. In order not to become bankrupt, we are forced to take such steps,» representative of the company said.

Vice President of Full Gold Mining said that the company refused to pay extra to employees for professional experience and reduced the benefits for food. Monthly payments of 3,000 soms were suspended. The number of Chinese workers in the field also was reduced by a third.

The head of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union of Kyrgyzstan Eldar Tadzhibaev stated that he was sympathetic to the current state of the company. The Trade Union agrees that there will be no increase in wages, and refuses demands. But the refusal to pay extra for the experience and reduction of benefits for food, according to him, are contrary to the law.

The head of the state committee Ulan Ryskulov stated that the license for the development of Ishtamberdy field was issued to Full Gold Mining for 20 years, therefore the company must conclude unlimited agreements with the employees.

Recall, on January 5 it became known that Full Gold Mining dismissed about 400 workers. The Trade Union asked the government to intervene in the conflict.
link:
views: 152
Print
Related
Trade Union and management of Full Gold Mining come to agreement
China stages opera on Manas epic
China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to agree on route of railway by April
Kyrgyz-Chinese border temporarily closed
Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017?
Construction of road China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan to be discussed soon
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss construction of gas pipeline
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway
Kyrgyzstan asks China for support in building ring road around Issyk-Kul
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main allies of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married