Bishkek hosts International Book and Publishing Exhibition

The day before, the National Library of Kyrgyzstan named after A. Osmonov hosted opening of the 2nd International Bishkek Book and Publishing Exhibition-Fair. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

The exhibition was opened by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Ainura Temirbekova: «The exhibition-fair is in many ways a landmark event that demonstrates the close attention of the Kyrgyz Republic to publishing, book distribution and literature.»

The ceremony was attended by the people’s poet Omor Sultanov, the director of the children’s publishing house Kuutalam Begaiym Dzhaparova, the director of the Belarusian publishing house Narodnaya Asveta Victoria Kalistratova, the head of the Association of Publishers and Book Distributors of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Bondarenko.

About 20 stands with books and printed products of leading publishers of Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, the Russian Federation and Iran work at the exhibition- air.

The book exhibition-fair will last until December 14-15.
