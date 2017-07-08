09:55
Chinese businessmen to build agro-industrial park in Chui region

Chinese businessmen will build an agro-industrial park in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. They promise to create 30,000 jobs. Information Policy Department of the government’s executive office reported.

It is noted that today the First Vice Prime Minister Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev visited the agricultural cooperation zone «Iskra Asia» in the Chui region together with the delegation from China, headed by the Minister of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China Zhi Shuping. Investors presented the project of the agricultural cooperation zone «Iskra Asia», informed about the specialization and announced the launch of the project.

The implementation of the project of Iskra Asia agro-industrial park will create up to 30,000 new jobs. Upon completion of the project, investment is expected to reach $ 1 billion.

Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev

Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev got acquainted with the model of the development of the agricultural cooperation zone and noted that this project is one of the largest in Central Asia.

«The visit of the Chinese delegation is aimed at providing a new market for the export of manufactured products. The center of full service of the agro-industrial park for cooperation Iskra Asia in Kyrgyzstan will become the most perfect production link between the states of the Central Asian region under the project One Belt, One Road of the Great Silk Road," Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev said.

He stressed that the agro-industrial park will engage in such areas as meat processing, breeding of cows and horses, fishery, beekeeping. Other agricultural sectors will be covered. All products produced in the agro-park will be exported to China.

An integrated agro-industrial park is planned to be built on an area of ​​560 hectares on the basis of the poultry farm Iskra Asia. At the initial stage, investments from China in the amount of at least $ 250 million will be attracted and about 5,000 jobs will be created.

Infrastructure of Iskra Asia agro-industrial park will be well developed, main roads will be situated within 7-8 kilometers from the south and north side, it is planned to install a modern monitoring and network communication system, as well as to organize full lighting of the whole territory of the zone.
