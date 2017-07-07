Football team of Kyrgyzstan climbs 5 positions up in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan has climbed 5 positions up in FIFA ranking. Official website of the International Federation says.

There are some changes at the top of the ranking: German team rose from the third to the first place, which became the winner of the Confederations Cup the other day. It has 1,609 points. Brazil (1,603 points) takes the 2nd place, Argentina (1,413) — the 3rd.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan , despite the defeat from India during the June Asian Cup 2019 qualifying match, rose from 132nd to 127th place. It has 248 points (+15 compared to the previous month).

The next ranking will be published on August 10.